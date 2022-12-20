Skip to main content
Leaked: Liverpool Third Kit For 2023/24 Season

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

An image of a potential Liverpool third kit for next season has emerged online.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Now that the dust has settled after a dramatic ending to the FIFA 2022 World Cup, focus is now beginning to switch back to domestic football.

Liverpool will be back in action in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Thursday when they travel to the Etihad to face rivals Manchester City before facing Aston Villa away on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola

Unbelievably despite the season only being 14 games old, speculation has already started as to how Liverpool's kits might look for the 2023/24 season.

Every year, there are always a number of leaked kits that appear online and quite often the predictions as to what they might look like can be surprisingly accurate prior to their release.

A leaked image of how Virgil van Dijk would look in a potential new third kit has appeared on the Twitter account of  @lfcdzn11 and it looks like it could be a huge hit with Reds fans.

The shirt is purple and not too dissimilar in colour to the kit that Alisson Becker is wearing this season. 

Liverpool Alisson

It is complete with a round neck collar, Liverpool crest, Nike logo, and Standard Chartered sponsor in white, and the cuffs of the shirt are black.

See the leaked image below which is certain to get Reds fans talking.

