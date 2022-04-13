Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online

Further images of Liverpool's rumoured new away kit design for the 2022/23 season have been leaked online and we can bring you the latest photos.

Every season excitement builds as each team releases the new kit designs that will be used for the following campaign and this year is no different.

Roberto Firmino in the away kit from the 2020/21 season. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The leaked away kit is very different in terms of colour and design by Nike to what we have seen from them over recent seasons.

The shirt is white with a black round neck collar with each sleeve also having a matching black trim.

Whilst the shirt is white, it has colourful swirls and patterns as part of the design which appear to be green and a shade of red in colour.

As always the shirt is complete with the Liverpool crest, Nike symbol, Hillsborough tribute, and sponsor details - Standard Chartered and Expedia.

There is no official confirmation that this is next season's away shirt but the rumours continue to persist about this particular design.

What do you think Reds fans? Do you like it? Let us know on our social media channels.

