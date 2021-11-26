Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
LeBron James And FSG Creating Liverpool Product Line To Rival Michael Jordan

Author:

Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner has confirmed that Liverpool are doing a crossover product line with fellow Fenway Sports Group shareholder and Basketball legend LeBron James.

Speaking with the Boston Globe, the American said:

“We’re doing a product line with LeBron and Liverpool.

“Nike is creating seven or eight products that connect LeBron with soccer.

"I don’t know specifics yet, but they’re going to create seven or eight products that rival the connection that Michael Jordan has with Nike.”

It could mean another avenue for potential investment for Liverpool, who James already had a small hold in anyway due to his connection with FSG.

The Liverpool owners own Major League Baseball side Boston Red Sox, as well as their new investment into Ice Hockey with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

James has four NBA titles and four MVP's, as well as 17 all-star picks and two Olympic gold medals - and alongside FSG can create a global brand for Liverpool to rival any other.

Earlier this year, he joined FSG as a partner, making him par-owner of its subsidiaries, which include Liverpool, the Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing and New England Sports Network.

Tom Werner

Will the deal help Liverpool invest in more players?

