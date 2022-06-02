Skip to main content
LeBron James - NBA Superstar & Liverpool Part Owner Joins The Billionaire Club According To Forbes

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has become the first active NBA player to be officially classified as a billionaire by Forbes.

The 37-year-old who owns a minrority stake in Liverpool has crossed the milestone after earning over $120million in the past year.

In 2014, James said in an interview in GQ that he had ambitions of becoming a billionaire.

"It’s my biggest milestone. Obviously. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited."

As well as being an active basketball player where he has been a four-time NBA champion and won two Olympic gold medals, James has pursued many business interests away from the court.

LeBron James
There is the SpringHill entertainment company which was created by James and Maverick Carter and helped in the production of Space Jam: A New Legacy which starred the superstar himself.

In 2011, James became a minority shareholder in Liverpool when he went into partnership with the Fenway Sports Group before becoming a part owner in the organisation led by John W Henry.

As well as other Business ventures like Blaze Pizza, James has lucrative sponsorship deals, most notably with Nike.

