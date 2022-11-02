Skip to main content
Leeds United Ban Fan For Life For Mocking Liverpool And Hillsborough Disaster

Leeds United have rightly banned a fan that mocked the Hillsborough disaster before the match against Liverpool on Saturday.
Recent weeks has seen a disgusting spike of chants toward Liverpool fans, mocking the Hillsborough disaster. 

This weekend’s match against Leeds United was no different, with travelling fans posting vile posts and pictures on social media. 

One post from a fan had him standing outside the train station with the S*n newspaper, which was the paper behind the lies of what happened that dreadful day.

Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United

The social media post, which read ‘Victims FC’, was met with anger by Liverpool fans and was reported to the club and the platform. 

Twitter have since removed the account from their platforms and Leeds United have also punished the supporter. 

A leaked email, via a Twitter page, was sent by Leeds United Football Club and their head of match day security confirming the club have banned the fan for life. 

The West Yorkshire club have received much praise for their actions towards this vile human being, who was prevented from entering Anfield by the amazing stewards. 

The FA have also released a statement regarding the disgusting chants from fans of other clubs, stating that they are concerned and will strongly condemn those that take part in the chants and abuse.

Well done to Leeds United for setting an example for the rest of football. Let’s hope this is followed on by any other club and kick these people out of the sport. 

