LFCTR Daily Updates: Liverpool v Barcelona Legends | Mohamed Salah Contract Update | Barcelona Transfer Boost

LFCTR take a look at today’s updates including Steven Gerrard captaining Liverpool Legends against Barcelona Legends, an update on Mohamed Salah’s contract, and a transfer boost for Liverpool on a Barcelona player. 

Liverpool Legends v Barcelona Legends

Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Rivaldo, a few of many legendary names were back on the Anfield pitch today. Stevie G himself was the player to open the scoring, but how did the game pan out? Watch the match highlights here

Mohamed Salah Contract 'Huge' Update 

A ‘huge’ update on Mohamed Salah’s contract situation has been reported, as FSG thoughts on the saga have been recreated. Are they positive reports after the Egyptian's links to Juventus? Find out what FSG believe about the ongoing negotiations here

Mohamed Salah

Transfer Boost For Liverpool 

Liverpool have been given a massive transfer boost for Barcelona’s youngster Gavi. The Spaniard is amongst midfield targets including Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouameni, could this news impact who the Reds go for in the summer transfer window? See why Liverpool could well be going for Gavi this summer here

Premier League Star Wants To Leave

A Premier League star that is targeted by Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal has reportedly told his club that he wants to leave. This transfer is certainly one to keep an eye on this summer. Find out who the big three clubs will battle for here

Jurgen Klopp ‘Excited’ By Move To European Giants

Reports state that Jurgen Klopp is excited about the possibility of managing a European giant. The German’s contract runs out in two years time at Liverpool, could we see him move to this club? See which club Jurgen Klopp would manage in the future here

International Fixtures & Results 

The International break is here and there has been some tasty fixtures, including World Cup Qualifiers around the globe. Liverpool players have had a big impact during their time with their national sides. See the results and what Reds played their parts here.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool To Sell Player For Millions More

With the Qatar World Cup coming up this winter, Liverpool have the opportunity to make more money than expected, if their player features at the tournament. Find out which player could bring in the money for Liverpool’s transfer budget this summer here

