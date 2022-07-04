'Like A New Signing' - Fabrizio Romano On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Renewal

Fabrizio Romano believes Mohamed Salah's recent long-term contract renewal at Liverpool was the clubs most important piece of transfer business this summer.

The Reds have also brought in Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and club record signing Darwin Nunez.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Let me say that this is like a new signing for Liverpool, because he was out of contract in summer 2023.

"Liverpool, with their owners and with a really good salary to Mo Salah, he’s going to be among the five/six best-paid players in the world."

Mohamed Salah in Premier League action against Manchester United IMAGO / PA Images

Salah's new deal will keep him on Merseyside until 2025, and will see the Egyptian earn around £350,000 per week.

Prior to the surprise announcement last week, the winger was set to depart the Reds on a free transfer in 12 months time, as multiple reports claimed Barcelona had promised Salah a move to Catalonia.

"It is really important because they were facing a problem with Mo Salah maybe to have the player out of contract during the whole season, and they resolved the problem, they reached an agreement," Romano added.

"Mo Salah stays at Liverpool for three years, congrats to Liverpool."

Salah has been the clubs top scorer in all of his five seasons at the club since his move from Roma back in 2017, and 118 goals in 180 Premier League matches for the Reds is sufficient evidence to show how vital he has been to Jurgen Klopp's side.

The ex-Chelsea man currently sits ninth in the list of the clubs all time top scorers, just two goals off Michael Owen in eighth, and he will have his sights set on a place in the top five come the end of his time on Merseyside.

