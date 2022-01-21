Listen: New Diogo Jota Song (With Lyrics) Heard From The Stands As Liverpool Beat Arsenal To Reach Carabao Cup Final

A new song for striker Diogo Jota was heard belting out at The Emirates during Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Arsenal on Thursday which saw them reach the Carabao Cup final.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Portuguese international was in brilliant form as his brace ensured the Reds went through to face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on February 27th.

Jota has joined some of his teammates and been rewarded by the fans for his contributions with his own song which will ring out around the terraces.

Since his move from Wolves in the summer of 2020, the 25 year old has been nothing short of sensational for Liverpool and the fans know how to show their appreciation.

The lyrics to the song are as follows:

“Oh, he wears the number 20,

“He will take us to victory,

“And when he’s running down the left wing,

“He’ll cut inside and score for LFC,

“He’s a lad from Portugal,

“Better than Figo don’t you know,

“Oh, his name is Diogo!”

Listen to the song here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook