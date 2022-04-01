Skip to main content
Listen: Official 2022 FIFA World Cup Song - Hayya Hayya (Better Together) Plus Lyrics

The official song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and you can listen to it here.

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) is the first song on the Official 2022 FIFA World Cup Soundtrack and is performed by artists Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha.

Hayya Hayya

Listen and watch the song here:

Lyrics

Hayya, Hayya, Hayya (Yeah)

Hayya, Hayya, Ha— (You know what it is)
Hayya, Hayya, Hayya
Hayya, Hayya, Ha— (Redwood)

Hayya, Hayya, Hayya
(Aisha)
Hayya, Hayya, Ha—
(Davido)
Hayya, Hayya, Hayya
(Trinidad)
Hayya, Hayya, Ha—

I wanna walk the walk on every street
I wanna ball out with the world at my feet
Hit every discotheque and not skip a beat, eh, eh
I wanna party, party eight days a week

I promise, I promise, I promise you now
Everything, everything gonna work out
Every tomorrow, no matter what goes down
I promise, I promise, I promise you now
Gonna be, gonna be sticking around
Every tomorrow, no matter what goes down

(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
You know we better together
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
Don't wanna wait forever
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
You know we better together
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
The time is now or never

(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
You know we better together
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
Don't wanna wait forever
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
You know we better together
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
The time is now or never

Hayya, Hayya, Hayya
Hayya, Hayya, Ha—

Life can be up and down but what can you do, eh?
We navigate through all the rough and the smooth, yeah
We got that rock 'n' roll, that rhythm and blues, yeah, yeah
I'm never blue if I am rockin' with you

I promise, I promise, I promise you now
Everything, everything gonna work out
Every tomorrow, no matter what goes down
I promise, I promise, I promise you now
Gonna be, gonna be sticking around
Every tomorrow, no matter what goes down

(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
You know we better together
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
Don't wanna wait forever
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
(You know we better together)
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
The time is now or never

(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
You know we better together
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
Don't wanna wait forever
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
You know we better together
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
The time is now or never

Yeah, you can hop on your own wave
(Yeah, you can ride it for life)
But every journey is better
(When you got love on your side)

(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
You know we better together
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
Don't wanna wait forever
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
(You know we better together)
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
The time is now or never

(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
You know we better together
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
Don't wanna wait forever
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
You know we better together
(Yo yo yo, yo ho)
The time is now or never

Hayya, Hayya, Hayya
Hayya, Hayya, Ha—
Hayya, Hayya, Hayya

(Lyrics courtesy of AZ Lyrics).

