Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final Draw LIVE
The FA Cup is down to the last four remaining teams. Liverpool still have Nottingham Forest yet to play, but we find out who they could get in the Semi-Final if they were to go through. LFCTR will have LIVE updates on the draw as it takes place.
Remaining Teams
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Southampton/Man City
- Nottingham Forest/Liverpool
LIVE Draw Updates
More to follow…
FA Cup Semi-Final Dates
FA Cup Semi-Finals are set to take place for the weekend of April 16-17.
The first game will be on Saturday 16th April and the second game will be on Sunday 17th April.
Both matches will be played at Wembley Stadium, London.
Where To Watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool?
You can find out all information on how to watch Liverpool’s Quarter-Final match against Nottingham Forest here.
You can also watch the draw take place on our YouTube Channel.
