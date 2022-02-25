Live | UEFA Europa League Draw | Round Of 16
This year's Europa League last 16 is full of big names including Barcelona, FC Porto, Rangers, and even English Premier League's West Ham. The draw takes place today at 11 a.m. GMT, with some tasty ties possible to be drawn.
Teams
- Barcelona Spain
- Rangers Scotland
- Braga Portugal
- Real Betis Spain
- West Ham England
- Atalanta Italy
- RB Leipzig Germany
- FC Porto Portugal
- Spartak Moscow Russia
- Sevilla Spain
- Monaco France
- Lyon France
- Bayer Leverkusen Germany
- Galatasaray Turkey
- Eintracht Frankfurt Germany
- Red Star Belgrade Serbia
Round Of 16 Draw
Rangers v Red Star Belgrade
Braga v Monaco
FC Porto v Lyon
Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen
Sevilla v West Ham
FC Barcelona v Galatasaray
RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow
Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt
When The Ties Will Play
March 10 & 17: Round of 16
March 18 (12pm GMT): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw
April 7 &14: Quarter-finals
April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals
May 18: Final (Seville, Spain)
