Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Live | UEFA Europa League Draw | Round Of 16

This year's Europa League last 16 is full of big names including Barcelona, FC Porto, Rangers, and even English Premier League's West Ham. The draw takes place today at 11 a.m. GMT, with some tasty ties possible to be drawn. 

Teams 

  • Barcelona  Spain
  • Rangers  Scotland
  • Braga  Portugal
  • Real Betis  Spain
  • West Ham  England
  • Atalanta  Italy
  • RB Leipzig  Germany
  • FC Porto  Portugal
  • Spartak Moscow  Russia
  • Sevilla  Spain
  • Monaco  France
  • Lyon  France
  • Bayer Leverkusen  Germany
  • Galatasaray  Turkey
  • Eintracht Frankfurt  Germany
  • Red Star Belgrade  Serbia
Europa League Trophy

Round Of 16 Draw

Rangers  v  Red Star Belgrade 

Braga  v  Monaco

FC Porto  v  Lyon

Atalanta  v  Bayer Leverkusen

Read More

Sevilla  v  West Ham 

FC Barcelona  v  Galatasaray 

RB Leipzig  v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis  v Eintracht Frankfurt

When The Ties Will Play

March 10 & 17: Round of 16
March 18 (12pm GMT): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw
April 7 &14: Quarter-finals
April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals
May 18: Final (Seville, Spain)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Europa League Trophy
News

Live | UEFA Europa League Draw | Round Of 16

By Damon Carr
21 minutes ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Official: UEFA Men's Champions League Final Moved From Russia To Paris

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Watford: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Leeds United Elland Road
Non LFC

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 - Qualified Teams & Draw Details Including How To Watch

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

'The Ball Finally Goes In' - Joel Matip On His Long Awaited Liverpool Goal Against Leeds

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp collecting his Premier League winners medal.
Quotes

'A Competition For The Whole Club' - Jurgen Klopp On What Carabao Cup Victory Would Mean To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Star Has Offers From Liverpool & Arsenal

By Neil Andrew
13 hours ago