Live | UEFA Europa League Draw | Round Of 16

This year's Europa League last 16 is full of big names including Barcelona, FC Porto, Rangers, and even English Premier League's West Ham. The draw takes place today at 11 a.m. GMT, with some tasty ties possible to be drawn.

Teams

Barcelona Spain

Rangers Scotland

Braga Portugal

Real Betis Spain

West Ham England

Atalanta Italy

RB Leipzig Germany

FC Porto Portugal

Spartak Moscow Russia

Sevilla Spain

Monaco France

Lyon France

Bayer Leverkusen Germany

Galatasaray Turkey

Eintracht Frankfurt Germany

Red Star Belgrade Serbia

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Round Of 16 Draw

Rangers v Red Star Belgrade

Braga v Monaco

FC Porto v Lyon

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v West Ham

FC Barcelona v Galatasaray

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

When The Ties Will Play

March 10 & 17: Round of 16

March 18 (12pm GMT): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw

April 7 &14: Quarter-finals

April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals

May 18: Final (Seville, Spain)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook