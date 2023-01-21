Skip to main content

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Anfield Stalemate Bumps Reds Up to 8th

Liverpool were moved up to 8th in the Premier League table after their 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.
Liverpool Chelsea Alisson Mudryk

It’s very rare that a football match between Liverpool and Chelsea isn’t a top-of-the-table clash or at least a top-four clash. The grim reality for both clubs is that this game was a mid-table match of mediocrity.

Ninth versus tenth with the threat of Liverpool dropping even further down the table with defeat to the West London club.

Jurgen Klopp didn't make as many changes as expected, with the majority of the players retaining their positions from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Alisson resumed his place in between the sticks after Kelleher's FA Cup outing, with the manager sticking with the same midfield trio of Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago and Naby Keita - who were all pivotal in Liverpool's last win.

Liverpool Naby Keita

Up front for the Reds was Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, with Darwin Nunez returning to the matchday squad but only fit enough for the bench.

Liverpool had an early scare as Kai Havertz thought he put his side 1-0 up in front of the Kop after he tucked away a rebounded effort after Alisson saved the initial shot. VAR intervened and saved the hosts, keeping the score at 0-0.

Not long after, Salah set up Gakpo on the edge of the box, but the Dutchman's effort was well over the bar and into the Anfield Road stand.

One of Chelsea's latest signings, Mykhailo Mudryk made his debut and poised the most threat of any player in the second half. James Milner earned a yellow card after he welcomed the Ukrainian to the Premier League with a crunching tackle.

Liverpool played much better in the second half, with Cody Gakpo coming close to scoring his first goal in red. But ultimately, it wasn't to be, as the referee blew the whistle on a goalless encounter after 90 minutes.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp stressed the importance of taking "little steps" - and this most definitely is a little step. Liverpool move from 9th to 8th and keep their second consecutive clean sheet. Swings and roundabouts.

Up next for the boys in red is a trip back down to the south coast to play Brighton & Hove Albion, again. This time in the FA Cup fourth round. It should be a cracker.

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Milner (72' Alexander-Arnold), Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Keita (63' Nunez), Bajcetic (82' Fabinho), Thiago, Salah, Gakpo (82' Henderson), Elliott (82' Jones).

Chelsea starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah (81' Azpilicueta), Silva, Badiashile, Ziyech, Jorginho, Hall (55' Mudryk), Cucurela, Gallagher, Mount (82' Chukwuemeka), Havertz (81' Aubameyang).

