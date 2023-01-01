Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City - Faes Nightmare Gives Reds Perfect End To 2022

IMAGO / News Images

Just like that, 2022 is over. This calendar year Brough Luis Diaz, the EFL Cup, the FA Cup, an Origi and Mane send-off, Darwin Nunez, the FA Community Shield and much more Salah magic.

In what was the final match of the year, Liverpool hosted Leicester City at Anfield as they hoped to back up their 3-1 Boxing Day win over Aston Villa with another win.

Jurgen Klopp opted for the same team that won at Villa Park, bar one change; Harvey Elliott coming into the side in place of Fabinho - as he was ruled out for personal reasons as his wife, Rebeca, was giving birth!

Eight points separated Liverpool and their opponents heading into the match on Friday night, with Leicester City hoping to leapfrog up into the top 10 with victory at Anfield.

It was the visitors who got off to the best possible start, as well, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall glided straight through Liverpool's midfield and defence to slot home in front of the Kop inside the first four minutes.

Liverpool weren't at their best in the first half and needed a little bit of luck to get back into the game. Luck is exactly what they got when Trent Alexander-Arnold's bobbling cross was put into the back of the net as Wout Faes attempted to clear the ball - Liverpool had found their equaliser.

One theme since the restart has been Darwin Nunez's missed opportunities from decent positions to score. The positives are that the Uruguayan is getting himself in those positions and with good fortune - goals will come.

Perhaps not in the manner in which Liverpool's second goal of the evening was scored as Nunez's dinked effort hit the goalpost before it was turned into the back of his own net by none other than Wout Faes, again.

Liverpool went into the half-time break a goal up, but by no means playing their best. A quiet second half which saw Stefan Bajcetic, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas all get minutes on the pitch, meant that Liverpool were able to hold on and collect all three points from Anfield.

It hasn't been the start to the 2022/23 season that anyone associated with Liverpool would have hoped for, as the Reds finish 2022 sat in 6th place.

But there's plenty to be optimistic about for the second half of the season in the new year with the addition of Cody Gakpo and the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Up next for Liverpool is the trip down to London to play Brentford at 5.30pm.

