Liverpool 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Reds Forced To Replay FA Cup Tie

IMAGO / Sportimage

Jurgen Klopp’s side were hoping to bounce back following a surprise 3-1 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League on Monday night. They were up against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield.

The Liverpool boss named a strong starting eleven with few rotations. Joel Matip came into the back four to partner Ibrahima Konate following Virgil van Dijk's injury in West London.

Kostas Tsimikas made way as Andy Robertson started at left-back. And there was a return for Jordan Henderson after he missed the trip to Brentford with a concussion, Harvey Elliott dropped to the bench.

In the front three, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was benched for new signing Cody Gakpo who made his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt.

As usual, Liverpool started the game well with the first real opportunity on goal being Gakpo's effort from the edge of the box. But it was well-saved by Matija Sarkic.

IMAGO / News Images

The game's first goal came from Goncalo Guedes for the visitors as a costly Alisson blunder gifted the Portuguese international with an opportunity he could not miss.

It took a while for Liverpool to respond, but eventually, they did and through Darwin Nunez as he superbly volleyed the hosts level with a deft touch following a pinpoint cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool improved in the second half and found a way in front after Gakpo's deflected cross fell to the feet of Mohamed Salah who could not miss as he fired his side ahead.

It was Salah's first Liverpool goal in 2023 meaning he's now scored in seven calendar years for Liverpool (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). How time flies.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The lead didn't last long as Hwang Hee-Chan managed to squirm the ball into the back of the net after linking up with Matheus Cunha to level the game for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It could have been worse for Liverpool as Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Toti had the ball in the back of the net after a second-phase movement from an initial corner.

The flag immediately went up and protests erupted from the visiting bench as to why the goal had been disallowed. VAR checked the goal but the key area of the pitch where the alleged foul/offside took place was not covered by the cameras.

Therefore, the VAR team concluded to go with the decision of the linesman. Replays have shown that disallowing the goal was very harsh - as a result, Liverpool are very lucky to be even going to a replay.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The match finished all square much to the displeasure of both sides, with a replay being played on Tuesday, 17 January at 7.45 pm.

Up next for Liverpool is a key visit to the AMEX Stadium to play Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. Kick-off is at 3 pm on Saturday, 14 January.

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (85' Gomez), Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson (68' Keita), Fabinho (75' Elliott), Thiago, Salah (85' Doak), Nunez, Gakpo (84' Oxlade-Chamberlain).

Wolverhampton Wanderers starting XI: Sarkic, Lembikisa (68' Semedo), Collins, Toti, Jonny, Traore, Neves (63' Hee-chan), Hodge, Ait-Nouri (73' Bueno), Jimenez (63' Cunha), Guedes (63' Nunes).

