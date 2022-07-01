Skip to main content
Liverpool Academy Boss On How Jay Spearing Can Be A Role Model

Alex Inglethorpe believes that Jay Spearing can play a similar role to Jordan Henderson and James Milner in guiding Liverpool's Academy players.

It was confirmed last month that Spearing would return to his former club in order to begin a coaching career, as well as being able to represent the Reds' Under-23 side.

Speaking to The Athletic, Inglethorpe said: "When Steven [Gerrard] joined in I felt there was a level of coaching that the boys got from within that could never be replicated when someone coaches just from the outside.

Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa manager - Steven Gerrard

"Of course, you can coach from the outside. But coaching isn’t just about putting the balls, bibs and cones out, setting up a session and managing it."

Spearing played 55 times for the Reds senior side from 2008-2013, before he joined Bolton Wanderers.

Inglethorpe added: "I’ve got no doubt that if you spoke to Trent (Alexander-Arnold) or Curtis (Jones), they’ll say they’ve been coached by senior players like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk, within games and in training sessions, day in day out.

"There’s an awful lot of learning that can take place where you’re in the right environment with the right people. Every single session Jay’s role will be very much being in and around the under-18s and coaching from within."

The 33-year-old will be able to guide and give advice to the young Reds both on and off the pitch, as they seek to make their breakthrough's into the senior side.

