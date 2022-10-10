Skip to main content

Liverpool Amass More Injuries In Worst Start To Season Under Jurgen Klopp

Another Premier League game for Liverpool and more dropped points contribute to the worst start of a season under Jurgen Klopp. Injuries to Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold add to Klopp's growing list of problems.

It was a fiery affair in North London at the Emirates yesterday that felt more like a cup final than an early season Premier League game.

Two clubs going in completely different directions but both with something yet to prove. Arsenal came in on the ascension with Mikel Arteta's men having their best start to a season under the Spaniard. 

Liverpool by comparison were having their worst start to a season under Klopp and rightly felt like a win here could kickstart their campaign.  

The game couldn't have started any worse for Liverpool when Gabriel Martinelli fired Arsenal ahead inside the first minute. Liverpool reacted well though and were level again after 35 minutes when Luis Diaz's low cross was poked home by Darwin Nunez.

Then in the last minute of the half, the hosts went up again after sloppy defending lead to a goal by Bukayo Saka.

The most troubling news though might be the substitution of Luis Diaz who went down clutching his knee right before the half. 

Jurgen Klopp had only this to say in his post-match presser.

“Something with the knee, not good...he will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent."

Diaz's replacement Roberto Firmino brought Liverpool level in the 53rd minute.

A questionable penalty call saw Saka take the hosts up a goal and this is how the match would end. 

It was the second such call in the game as in the first half an obvious handball inside the box by Gabriel Magalhaes was not called for some reason.

Another cause for concern is the replacement of Trent Alexander-Arnold who was subbed off early in the second half. Here's what Jurgen Klopp had to say.

"On top of that Trent was bad as well with a twisted ankle. Not good. Trent never comes off, he can play on. He was in too much pain and it started swelling immediately. So he will have a scan.” 

Liverpool will hope these injuries are not serious as they can ill afford them given their current form.

