Liverpool And Brazil Goalkeeper Alisson Becker On Jordan Henderson

Alisson Becker has praised Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson in a recent documentary celebrating the midfielders 11 year anniversary at the club. The pair have played with each other for four years on Merseyside, and have won both the Premier League and Champions League together in that time.

In the 'Jordan Henderson is Never Done' documentary, Alisson said: "I look a lot to him because he is really visible on the pitch, the way he moves, and he is someone that really runs for the team."

While the Reds skipper is not the most gifted of footballers, his passion, leadership qualities and demands both on and off the pitch have been an integral part of the success that Jurgen Klopp's side have endured in recent years.

Jordan Henderson and his teammates lifting the Champions League in 2019 (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Henderson has notched up 448 appearances for the Reds since his £16million arrival from Sunderland in 2011, and has contributed 33 goals and 58 assists during his time in Merseyside.

Alisson continued: "For me, Hendo is a guy that I look for building up. He is always making an option, even if he has a man at his back and he is a guy who can do that. So, I really trust him to give the ball and then he can do anything he wants and is capable of doing."

The 31-year-old wasn't always as appreciated by the Liverpool faithful as he is nowadays, in fact, just a year into his stay at the club he was almost offloaded to Fulham in a deal which would've brought Clint Dempsey the other way. But, the Englishman decided to fight for his place in the side, and has gone on to become one of LFC's most successful captains.

