Liverpool And FSG Receive £343m Boost In Midst Of Transfer Standstill

As Liverpool's transfers come to a standstill, with reportedly no more incomings, Forbes release the valuation of the club, which increases massively. The Reds close in on their arch-rivals Manchester United in terms of value and take over German champions Bayern Munich.

Liverpool Football Club is and always has been one of the biggest clubs in the world. Having this status in the biggest sport in the world certainly comes with its benefits, especially if you own the club.

Whether it be through worldwide support, TV revenue, or success on the pitch, the financial gain from a business standpoint is as good as it gets. So why do Liverpool have a sell-to-buy policy and allow the best players in the world to leave due to contract disagreements?

The only ones that can answer that specific question are the people in charge of the finances of the club, the owners, and the board. In a transfer window that was reported to be a considerably kind one for The Reds, in just over a week of it being open, credible journalist Paul Joyce reported that there will be no more incomings this year.

When all the sales from the club are finalized, most or all of the money spent on Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho will be recouped. It begs the question, what was the transfer budget for this window? There is plenty of money there and that has been confirmed just today.

Forbes have released the new valuations of European football clubs, with Liverpool having a significant increase, taking them above Bayern Munich to 4th in the list. The valuation of the club is now set at £3.82bn, which is £343m more than last year's valuation.

The gap between Liverpool and rivals Manchester United is decreasing every year and is just £129m at this moment in time. Both Spanish giants still sit on the top of the list, Real Madrid, who are first, and Barcelona in second. Manchester City are behind both Liverpool and Manchester United in sixth and Tottenham come in tenth.

So, what next for Liverpool? Well, if the reports are true, then we will have to wait until next year for any more transfer business regarding incomings. What about the fans? You can believe in FSG or not, but you can not say there isn't any money, it's there for all to see.

