November 18, 2021
Liverpool And FSG Handed Massive $2billion Financial Boost

The Premier League has announced the extension of its broadcast partnership with NBC Sports in a $2billion contract.
Author:

Liverpool are a global brand. Nothing is more proof of that then the growth of Liverpool fandom in the United States of America.

The sport is growing in the USA and the Reds have quickly become a favourite among American viewers.

Jurgen Klopp

This has resulted in massive broadcast partnerships with American media teams. Now, the Premier League has signed a record breaking deal with American broadcasting company NBC Sports.

Official: Jurgen Klopp Update on Liverpool Injuries - Mane, Henderson, Milner, Gomez, Keita, Robertson

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Arsenal Premier League Clash - No Fabinho Pictured

According to Martyn Ziegler who is the Chief sports reporter for The Times, the Premier League has agreed to a new six-year deal with NBC worth more than $2billion.

The extension of the partnership was announced today in a Premier League media release.

Read More

"The Premier League and NBCUniversal, via the NBC Sports Group, have today announced a new six-year broadcast deal in the Untied States.

"The agreement, which will see NBC Sports remain the Premier League's official broadcast partner in the US until 2028, will cover all 380 matches every season."

Richard Masters, who is the Premier League Chief Executive, said "We are delighted to announce out new US broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons."

Liverpool will no doubt see a financial windfall of this massive TV rights deal. Currently, Liverpool are now making around £75m per year from the Premier League's domestic and international markets. 

This increase will see Liverpool's and their owners FSG's profits skyrocket.

With the January transfer window rapidly approaching, will Jurgen Klopp's side see an added bonus.

