Liverpool And FSG Update: After His Worst Start To A Season Is The Pressure Now Mounting On Jurgen Klopp To Resign?

Despite achieving Champion League qualification with a match to spare Liverpool have struggled to find form in the Premier League against much lesser opponents.

This has led to widespread speculation that the most successful manager in recent Liverpool history might either be asked to resign or would do this of his own choosing.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and transformed an underperforming club into the most reared club in European and World football.

Under his tenure, Liverpool claimed their first Champions League title in 15 years and their first Premier League title in 30 years. He has since also delivered every domestic and world cup available.

The club's success has been built on great coaching, a hard-working squad and sustainable recruitment.

At the end of last season and a chase for the quadruple (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup) cracks started to appear. A squad that prided itself on clean sheets suddenly looked porous and vulnerable to the counter-attack.

A once dominant midfield was starting to look old and slow. A lack of investment in this area of the pitch the clear and obvious culprit. FSG and Liverpool have only signed one starting midfielder (Thiago Alcantara) since signing the frequently sidelined Naby Keita in 2018.

This news will be very well received by most Liverpool fans and might go some way towards quelling the now deafening cries of #FSGOUT on social media.

The midfield clearly needs revamping sooner rather than later if Liverpool are to save their season and claim Champions League football through either a Premier League Top Four finish or winning the Champions League.

