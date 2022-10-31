Skip to main content
Liverpool And FSG Update: After His Worst Start To A Season Is The Pressure Now Mounting On Jurgen Klopp To Resign?

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool And FSG Update: After His Worst Start To A Season Is The Pressure Now Mounting On Jurgen Klopp To Resign?

After only 16 points from 12 Premier League games and 20 points dropped, Jurgen Klopp could be called to resign. A report came out today that highlights the German Manager's thoughts on this and whether FSG would back him moving forward.

Despite achieving Champion League qualification with a match to spare Liverpool have struggled to find form in the Premier League against much lesser opponents.

This has led to widespread speculation that the most successful manager in recent Liverpool history might either be asked to resign or would do this of his own choosing.  

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and transformed an underperforming club into the most reared club in European and World football.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Under his tenure, Liverpool claimed their first Champions League title in 15 years and their first Premier League title in 30 years. He has since also delivered every domestic and world cup available.

The club's success has been built on great coaching, a hard-working squad and sustainable recruitment. 

At the end of last season and a chase for the quadruple (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup) cracks started to appear. A squad that prided itself on clean sheets suddenly looked porous and vulnerable to the counter-attack.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Win the Champions League 2019

Champions League

A once dominant midfield was starting to look old and slow. A lack of investment in this area of the pitch the clear and obvious culprit. FSG and Liverpool have only signed one starting midfielder (Thiago Alcantara) since signing the frequently sidelined Naby Keita in 2018.

Florian Plettenberg, a well-respected and reliable journalist for SkySports Germany tweeted this today.

This news will be very well received by most Liverpool fans and might go some way towards quelling the now deafening cries of #FSGOUT on social media. 

The midfield clearly needs revamping sooner rather than later if Liverpool are to save their season and claim Champions League football through either a Premier League Top Four finish or winning the Champions League. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

James Milner
Quotes

James Milner Urges Liverpool To 'Put It Right' Following Criticism Of Recent Form

By Alex Caddick
Anfield Road Stand Expansion
News

Anfield Road Stand Expansion Will Reach Next Phase This Winter

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Media

'He's, For Sure, An Option' - Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Boost Ahead Of Napoli Clash

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'He Will Fix It' - Former Liverpool Man Backs Jurgen Klopp To Turn The Tides

By Rowan Lee
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
News

'The Most Important Thing Is That You Get Through' - Jurgen Klopp Happy With European Form

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Press Conference
News

'Napoli Is In Incredible Shape' - Jurgen Klopp Praises Upcoming Opponents

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He's Not The Right Man To Lead Liverpool’s Line' - Pundit Shares Brutal Take On Darwin Nuñez

By Rowan Lee
Joao Gomes
Transfers

'Liverpool Is A Team I Would Play For' - Brazilian Prospect On His Admiration For The Reds

By Rowan Lee