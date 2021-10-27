Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool Yet to Make Decision on if They’ll Release Sadio Mane, Naby Keita & Mohamed Salah for AFCON

With AFCON being in doubt due to sanitary matters about COVID-19, Liverpool are still undecided whether to let Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita travel.

Over the years, Liverpool have amassed an amazing selection of talent from Africa and they have went on to become some of the best players in the world.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Joel Matip and Naby Keita have all become key members of the Liverpool squad and are a big reason for our recent success.

The issue with having African players in your squad though, is that every four years AFCON comes around and it's held during the Premier League season.

This has sprung up again this season and with the state that the world is currently in due to COVID-19, a lot of clubs are worried.

AFCON In Doubt?

Recent rumours that appeared on Tuesday seemed to suggest that AFCON may be cancelled.

The governing body of African Football has said that 'urgent attention' is needed by host Cameroon before the competition gets started in January.

More rumours started circulating saying that this 'urgent attention' is due to 'infrastructure problems' in the Cameroon.

However, according to the Confederation of African Football, cancelling the competition is not in their discussions as of yet.

They did go on to say that the CAF president, Dr Patrice Motsepe, suggested that talks are still needed with those organising the competition in Cameroon and that much work was still required in certain areas.

The press release by the The Executive Committee of CAF:

"The Executive Committee received a comprehensive report from the CAF Organising Committee delegation led by Vice President Augustin Senghor and General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, who recently visited Cameroon.

"The Executive Committee noted the report and the progress made so far.

"The EXCO emphasised the need to make follow-ups with the local organising committee on the areas that still need some urgent attention ahead of the kick-off on January 9, 2022.

"On the Africa Cup of Nations and COVID-19 situation and preparations for the supporters, the EXCO raised some sanitary matters that will be part of the on-going discussions between CAF and the Cameroon Government."

Liverpool Yet to Make a Decision on When They Will Release Their Players

Liverpool's involvement in this will be huge as two of the biggest African stars, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt, play for Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

In a recent report by Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, they claim that African players could leave for Africa after the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixture.

FIFA states that; “players must be released and start travel to their representative team no later than Monday morning the week preceding the week when the relevant final competition starts.”

Which means Liverpool would have to release their players on December 27nd.

This isn't ideal for Jurgen Klopp as he is hoping to mount a title challenge this season and losing the best player in the world, Mohamed Salah, would not be ideal.

According to Ian Doyle of The Liverpool ECHO, 'Liverpool have yet to make a decision on when they will release their players with discussions to be held nearer the time.'

Doyle also says that Liverpool manager 'Jurgen Klopp will be hugely reluctant to lose the trio for any longer than absolutely necessary.'

Author Verdict

This could be terrible for Liverpool. If we lose Mohamed Salah for 6 Premier League games, that could be us out of the title race.

Manchester City and Chelsea don't have nearly as many African players who will be travelling to AFCON, so it won't affect them as much.

If it does get cancelled then it will work out in Liverpool's favour but we know how much representing their countries means to the players so it would be a shame for them not to compete.

