Liverpool FC Legends To Face Manchester United Legends In Charity Match

The world's biggest footballing rivalry will be coming together for a charity match between legends of both clubs to raise funds for the Manchester United Foundation.

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United has served up some of the best matches in the league's history. Displaying some of the best talent world football has ever seen.

From Steven Gerrard to Fernando Torres, this fixture has been the standout match to watch, not just in England, but in world football, to see the crème de la crème play out some of the most iconic moments. 

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool have had their ups and downs in this fixture, and with the fierceness of the rivalry, the ups and down are to the extreme. Liverpool's most memorable matches seem to have been away at Old Trafford. 

A masterclass from Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres saw the Reds come away as 4-1 victors in 2009, in which the Liverpool captain iconically kissed the camera in front of the home fans. Another brilliant Liverpool performance was again led by Steven Gerrard, but this time with the help of Luis Suarez in 2014, as the away side won 3-0.

This year, Liverpool produced another Old Trafford thrashing of United. An hat-trick from Mohamed Salah help guide the Reds to a 5-0 embarrassment of the Red Devils, forcing the home crowd to leave early. 

Read More

Luis Suarez

The legends of the past come together one more time for match that is set to play on Saturday 21st May. The funds raised from the match will go to Manchester United Foundation. The fixture has been given the name 'Legends of the North'. Tickets can now be purchased through the MUFC website.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson, who will be the home side's mamager, spoke of his excitement for the event and how it will help the young community across Manchester.

“It’s always exciting playing against Liverpool; even in legends games that rivalry is still there. But, it is also about raising money for Manchester United Foundation, which really helps to encourage and educate young people in communities across Greater Manchester.”

