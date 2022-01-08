Skip to main content
Liverpool Announce Another January Transfer Window Deal As Goalkeeper Leaves On Loan

Liverpool Academy goalkeeper Liam Hughes has joined Stalybridge Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

Celtic who play in the Northern Premier League welcomed the 20 year old to the club on their Twitter account and website on Friday evening.

The deal was also announced on the official Liverpool website where it stated the driver for the loan move was 'with a view to gaining further experience.'

Back in October, Hughes was promoted to the Northern Ireland senior squad for the internationals against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

The goalkeeper has previously represented Northern Ireland at Under 17 and Under 21 level and is clearly highly thought of by manager Ian Baraclough.

Liam Hughes

Read More

Liverpool signed Hughes from Celtic at the start of 2021 and he has impressed when he has figured for the under 23s.

Before signing for Celtic in 2018, Hughes was on the books of Dungannon Swifts and Portadown FC where he made his senior debut at the age of 15.

The loaning of goalkeepers this season to gain experience has worked well for Jakub Ojrzynski who is on loan at Caernarfon Town and for Viteszlav Jaros who won player of the year during his spell at St Patrick's FC.

The Liverpool coaching staff will be hoping for a similar impact from Hughes at his new club.

