Liverpool Officially Announce Arrival Of Former Manchester United, Arsenal And Sevilla Key Man

FSG and Liverpool have announced that the former Manchester United and Arsenal man will be joining the club during the January transfer window.

Fenway Sports Group have received plenty of criticism over the last few years. As one of the more polarizing ownership groups in all of football, FSG are closely watched by both Liverpool and non-Liverpool supporters alike.

One of the main complaints from those who are anti-FSG is that the American owners run the club like a business.

Many believe that Fenway Sports Group are only focused on profiting from the club and are not interested in actual success.

This belief comes from Liverpool's recent inactivity in the transfer market. While the rest of the Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs continue to strengthen their sides, Liverpool have remained quiet.

Despite this, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has still found consistent success both domestically and internationally. Still, many supporters want to see less business savvy decisions and more big splashes in the transfer market.

Sometimes, however, acting as a business can be a good thing.

Liverpool Announce Arrival Of Former Manchester United Man

IMAGO / PA Images

According to a new report, Liverpool have brought in a big fish in the form of former Manchester United, Sevilla and Arsenal man Michael Higham.

Sport Business have announced that has agreed to take the role of "Partnership Development Director" at Liverpool FC.

Higham has a very impressive track record that Liverpool are hoping he can replicate at the club.

IMAGO / Action Plus

While at Sevilla, Higham was the mastermind behind the club renewing its kit supply deal with Nike, negotiating the sponsorships of Valvoline and Marathonbet as well as Betfair, Uber and EverFX.

The newest face at Anfield has also shown that he can make a difference in the Premier League after successful stints at both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Liverpool supporters will hope that Higham will be able to earn the club more money in an effort to have more transfer investment.