Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Officially Announce Arrival Of Former Manchester United, Arsenal And Sevilla Key Man

FSG and Liverpool have announced that the former Manchester United and Arsenal man will be joining the club during the January transfer window.

Fenway Sports Group have received plenty of criticism over the last few years. As one of the more polarizing ownership groups in all of football, FSG are closely watched by both Liverpool and non-Liverpool supporters alike. 

One of the main complaints from those who are anti-FSG is that the American owners run the club like a business. 

FSG-Klopp-1170x658

Many believe that Fenway Sports Group are only focused on profiting from the club and are not interested in actual success.

This belief comes from Liverpool's recent inactivity in the transfer market. While the rest of the Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs continue to strengthen their sides, Liverpool have remained quiet.

Despite this, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has still found consistent success both domestically and internationally. Still, many supporters want to see less business savvy decisions and more big splashes in the transfer market.

Sometimes, however, acting as a business can be a good thing. 

Read More

Read More: Watch: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Goal Wins AFCON Opener For Senegal Against Zimbabwe

Read More: ‘Dembele Would Be a Great Signing’ - John Barnes Urges Liverpool to Sign Barcelona Winger

Liverpool Announce Arrival Of Former Manchester United Man

Jurgen Klopp

According to a new report, Liverpool have brought in a big fish in the form of former Manchester United, Sevilla and Arsenal man Michael Higham.

Sport Business have announced that has agreed to take the role of "Partnership Development Director" at Liverpool FC.

Higham has a very impressive track record that Liverpool are hoping he can replicate at the club.

Old Trafford Manchester United

While at Sevilla, Higham was the mastermind behind the club renewing its kit supply deal with Nike, negotiating the sponsorships of Valvoline and Marathonbet as well as Betfair, Uber and EverFX.

The newest face at Anfield has also shown that he can make a difference in the Premier League after successful stints at both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Liverpool supporters will hope that Higham will be able to earn the club more money in an effort to have more transfer investment.

Manchester United
News

Liverpool Officially Announce Arrival Of Former Manchester United, Arsenal And Sevilla Key Man

27 seconds ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Aston Villa | FA Cup Third Round - Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo News

3 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Exclusive Interviews

Divock Origi Pushing For Liverpool January Transfer Despite Agreement With Jurgen Klopp With Newcastle United, West Ham and Lazio All Interested

30 minutes ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

'There Are Better Players Out There For That Price Tag' - Former England Player On Liverpool Target After Release Clause Revealed

49 minutes ago
Rinsola Babajide
News

Official: Liverpool Announce Departure Of Rinsola Babajide

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Barcelona
Quotes

'I'll Love To Win For My Country' - Egyptian King Mohamed Salah Wants AFCON To Be His First International Trophy

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Goal Wins AFCON Opener For Senegal Against Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
Ousmane Dembele
Quotes

‘Dembele Would Be a Great Signing’ - John Barnes Urges Liverpool to Sign Barcelona Winger

1 hour ago