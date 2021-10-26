    • October 26, 2021
    Injury Update: Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders Gives Update On Injuries To Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara And Fabinho

    Author:

    Pep Lijnders reveals injury updates on Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho and when they will be available. 

    Liverpool's Assistant Manager has revealed that Naby Keita was given a bruise after a horrible challenge from Paul Pogba in Sunday's clash against Manchester United. 

    Naby Keita

    Pep Lijnders goes onto say that VAR did a brilliant job and is there to protect the players.  

    “Naby has a bruise in this moment, we assess it day by day. It’s looking good, so that’s good. I think we should speak about VAR. It's a major advantage to protect players."

    "We sometimes discuss and whine about referees and VAR, but that's why it's there. To protect players. Luckily his foot was not on the ground - it was just a bruise."

    He also spoke about Fabinho's injury and when the Brazilian midfielder is available.

    “Fabinho will not be ready for tomorrow’s game, we will assess him day by day still. He can make the game on Saturday hopefully.”

    Thiago Alcantara is another player out for Liverpool with Lijnders saying that he's closer to training back with the team.

    "Thiago closer to team training than ever. He will be later in the week with the team training. Probably Brighton comes too early but it’s good that he is back, especially in the situation we are in.”

    Thiago

    Author Verdict

    Brilliant news on Naby Keita.  We all feared the worst when he was stretchered off on Sunday. The way he's playing, it is so important to keep him fit and get a good run of games. 

    Fabinho coming back in straight away is a huge boost. He is a major part of the way we play. When he's not there, it's a huge miss.

    Thiago seems to have been close to training for a while so I don't know what's happening there. It would be nice to have him back soon.

