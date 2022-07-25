Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders Had To Cancel Holiday To Pursue Luis Diaz Transfer

Pep Lijnders has revealed he was forced to interrupt a skiing trip with his family to help persuade Luis Diaz to come to Anfield.

According to Liverpool Echo, the 39-year-old coach was told by sporting director Michael Edwards, "We've just agreed with Porto but Tottenham [Hotspur] are all-in as well."

Diaz, 25, joined The Reds in January from Porto and helped the club to win the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

IMAGO / PA Images

Lijnders also commented, "I joined the call and Jurgen was explaining to Luis how he would fit into our style and that we would help him."

"If the boy wasn’t convinced, he would be now. What started as a bad adventure on the slopes ended with an incredible signing. My crazy day couldn’t have ended better. Would he be the difference-maker for the rest of this season? We hoped so."

Although the Colombian could not help edge Jurgen Klopp and his team to Premier League or Champions League glory, he had a massively positive impact and scored numerous goals in big moments.

Liverpool were not the only side in for Diaz, with Tottenham agreeing a deal before the six-time Champions League winners intervened. Daniel Levy was said to have been furious at the Merseysiders for the hijack.

Sadio Mane's departure now gives the No.23 more certainty to be in the starting eleven next season but there is still competition due to the arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho. The presence of Diogo Jota should not be forgotten either.

