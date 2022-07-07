Skip to main content

Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On His New Book

Pep Lijnders will release his new book, titled 'Intensity', next month. The book is all about Liverpool's quadruple chasing 2021/22 campaign, to give fans an insight into the behind the scenes decisions across the season.

The Reds were on for a record breaking quadruple, however ultimately had to settle for a domestic cup double, as they beat Chelsea in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals.

On Liverpool's official website, Lijnders said: "If you want to know more, I recommend you get the book – and for Liverpool supporters, don’t forget, we are different because of you guys.

Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp durinf a training session

Pep Lijnders alongside Jurgen Klopp

"You’ll read all about the decisions, the training, the tactics, the team-talks and how Jurgen motivates and leads this team, players, and staff like no-one else can as we had an incredible season, winning two trophies and going close in two more.

"As we say, what we do, we do 100 per cent at Liverpool FC. I decided we would hold nothing back in this book; what you read is what happened as it happened throughout the course of the season. I believe this book is for anybody who loves the game."

The Reds lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last month, as well as Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi to AS Monaco and AC Milan.

However, Klopp's side have tied Mohamed Salah down to a new three-year deal, and new recruits in the form of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay should ensure the Reds are fighting for the big prizes once more next season.

