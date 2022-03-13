Pep Lijnders Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Vision For Liverpool Including Allison Becker Providing On Attacking Front

Liverpool are dominant in the individual Premier League stat tables, with Mohamed Salah topping goals and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the summit of assists. The most impressive note on Liverpool; is the amount of attacking output spread through the team, rather than just on the front three, something Jurgen Klopp believes to be the future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are the epitome of Liverpool's style of play since Jurgen Klopp came to Anfield. They are the key to the way the team attacks, being more of a creative source than the midfield. The way both Trent and Robbo play has changed how full-backs are viewed as a player.

Both players have ridiculous stats to back the faith the Liverpool manager has put into his ideas. Collectively they are on 20 assists in the Premier League alone. Other clubs are beginning to see the impact you can have from that said position and are buying full-backs that can attack just as much as they can defend.

20 years ago, a defender was a defender first and foremost, with a slight attacking threat. However, Jurgen Klopp's vision for Liverpool is every position on the pitch to provide attacking output, including the goalkeeper.

We have seen this at Liverpool already. Countless assists and shots by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, amazing forward runs by Joel Matip, direct balls over the top from Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker. The way every single player on the pitch could come up with the game winning goal or assist tells you everything you need to know about Klopp's tactics.

Pep Lijnders has revealed, via The Times journalist Paul Joyce that this is just the start for Liverpool under this way of playing. Having a 'false nine' is not enough for Jurgen Klopp and his coaches, they are wanting to create a 'false team'. A side that has opponents not knowing how to defend against, as every single player they are against can come up with the final pass or the game defining moment.

Will Jurgen Klopp's vision be seen by other clubs or are Liverpool ahead of the curve?

