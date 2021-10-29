Liverpool And Brazil Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Honour Death of Father

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has recently changed his profile picture on the social media Instagram, honuoring the death of his Father.

Alisson’s dad Jose Becker lost his life earlier this year after drowning in a dam while he was swimming with some other family members. His body wasn’t found until a day later; A tragic lost for the Brazilian goalkeeper and his family.

Liverpool’s No. 1 took a weekend off given by the club on compassionate leave, and missed one game against Sheffield United at the time.

In Alisson's comeback to the starting XI, the goalkeeper had a remarkable performance and contribution on the field. Liverpool were facing West Brom Albion away, and it was 1-1 at stoppage time.

Many seemed to believe the game was over, with a lot of fans even leaving the stadium before full time. A corner was given to Liverpool, and Alisson rushed his way to the opposition's area to try and help the team score.

Surprisingly, Alisson managed to get his head in the way of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross and slotted the ball inside West Brom’s goal!

The traveling Liverpool fans were exploding in emotions, and Alisson was seen celebrating with tears in his eyes. Such a beautiful and emotional moment for the player.

Now, a few months later after his Father’s loss, Alisson has changed his profile picture in a beautiful gesture of appreciation to his dad.

Alisson is seen hugging his Father, in what seems to be one of his visits in Brazil.

After the game against West Brom at the time, Alisson was interviewed and this is what he said:

"I'm too emotional. These last months, everything that happened with me, with my family, but football is my life. I've played since I remember as a human being, with my Father. I wish he was here to see it, but I'm sure he saw it, with God on his side, and is celebrating."

The Liverpool manager also commented on the Brazilian's loss. The German coach went through a similar period after his Mother passed away around the same time as Alisson’s Father.

This is what Jürgen Klopp said:

“I wish to tell Alisson how much this team and this club loves him and his family. The greatest tribute possible to Alisson's Father is the person his son is and has become. He honours him every day in his life."

"We must give Ali as much time as he needs and we must give him space in the appropriate moment also. Our supporters should know that he feels their love and compassion. Wherever Jose Becker is, we know he was a proud Father and will love nothing else than for his son to receive the constant love that he is receiving by the Anfield fans daily!"

