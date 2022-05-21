Liverpool Call Up 'Outstanding' Teenager To First-Team Training Ahead Of Wolves Clash

Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a match which could decide the Premier League title in the Reds' favour.

Manchester City have it in their hands and host Aston Villa, but the Reds only need to better their result in order to win the trophy.

(Photo by dpa/Sipa USA)

Ahead of the match, Jurgen Klopp has called up 19-year-old Owen Beck to train with the Reds' first team.

Beck is a marauding full-back, who has featured twice this season in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End and Leicester City, in Liverpool's first quest to Wembley this campaign.

Sipa USA

The Welshman is the nephew of Liverpool's all-time top scorer Ian Rush.

Wales U-21 manager Paul Bodin has been in high praise of Beck in recent months and called Beck 'an outstanding talent' after his side's win over Gibraltar.

“There’s no doubt in the coming months, coming years for sure, that Owen will be around their first team and he’ll play in Liverpool’s team I’m sure,” he told BBC Sport a few days after the game.

“He’s an outstanding young talent, left-footed. He glides with the ball, as well as being a very good defender.

“His goal that he scored for us the other evening, the first goal to get us going, was typical of Owen really.”

Beck is unlikely to feature against Bruno Lage's side, but he could be a name we see far more often in the coming years at Anfield.

