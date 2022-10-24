Liverpool Can Qualify For UEFA Champions League Knockout Stages On Wednesday

Away from the misery that is Liverpool’s form in the Premier League, the Reds have plenty to look forward to in Europe as they eye up qualification to the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's team didn't start their 2022/23 European journey with the best foot forward after they fell victim to a 4-1 hammering away in Naples to Luciano Spaletti's Napoli.

But recent results in Europe's premier competition has seen Liverpool beat Ajax at Anfield with a last-minute header from Joel Matip at the Kop end, a 2-0 win against Rangers with a thunderous free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold, and a 7-1 hammering of the same team at Ibrox.

It's been relatively fun watching the Reds in Europe this year for the most part. With top dogs Napoli already through with 12 points currently, Liverpool sit 2nd on nine points, with Ajax 3rd on just three.

A draw takes Liverpool to 10 points, making it mathematically impossible for Ajax to catch them in the last game of the group stage. If Napoli beat Rangers (as they would be expected) and Liverpool draw - then Jurgen Klopp's side have to accept a runners-up position in Group A, meaning potentially a more difficult opponent in the last-16.

Should Ajax beat Liverpool on Wednesday, then Klopp's team will have to hope for at least a point against Napoli at Anfield for any chance of progressing through and avoiding being dumped into the UEFA Europa League.

To put it simply; avoid defeat on Wednesday, and Liverpool are through.

