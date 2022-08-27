Skip to main content

Liverpool Champions League Fixture Schedule Confirmed - Tough Match To Open Group

The schedule for the UEFA Champions League group stages has been revealed and we can bring you the details of when Liverpool will play their fixtures.

Champions League

Thursday's draw in Instanbul saw the Reds drawn in a tough Group A alongside Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers.

Whilst in recent years, Liverpool have taken on Napoli (twice) and Ajax (once), it's the first time they will take on Rangers in European competition in what promises to be two mouthwatering encounters.

Jurgen Klopp's team will kick off their campaign with a tough trip to Italy to face Serie A's early leaders, Napoli. They will then take on Ajax and Rangers at Anfield before the visit to Ibrox.

Liverpool Ajax Anfield 2020-21

The final away game for Liverpool will see them travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax before the conclusion of the group stages sees Napoli visit Anfield at the start of November.

Liverpool's Champions League Fixture Schedule

Wednesday, 7th September     Napoli v Liverpool

Tuesday, 13th September         Liverpool v Ajax

Tuesday, 4th October               Liverpool v Rangers

Wednesday, 12th October       Rangers v Liverpool

Wednesday, 26th October       Ajax v Rangers

Tuesday, 1st November            Liverpool v Napoli

LiverpoolNapoli

