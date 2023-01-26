Liverpool Commit Spanish Youth International  Midfield Phenom To Four-Year Deal

In a mostly turbulent season there has been little to cheer about for the Reds. An aging midfield has struggled at times to keep opponents at bay.

Fans and pundits alike have been crying out for an injection of quality. Most believe that this should have come from a new signing in the January window.

One bright spark that has provided a glimmer of hope for the future has been the young Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic.

He is technically gifted, a good tackler, passer, and also more recently a goal scorer.

His incredible goal against Aston Villa in December gave us more than a glimpse of his capabilities. He has recently been a fixture of Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

Bajcetic joined Liverpool in December 2020 from Celta Vigo for £220,000 and his progress has been startling. In his words..

“It's crazy, a year ago I was playing U18s football and now I've started some games, made my debut and even scored a goal – that was something I never expected to happen this year.

It's interesting that the club would make this announcement in the business end of the January transfer window. Fans will be wondering if thats the only piece of business the club concludes.

