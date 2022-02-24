Skip to main content
Premier League Stats | Liverpool Dominate Goals And Assists After Thrashing Of Leeds United

Liverpool go three points behind Manchester City after a dominant 6-0 display against Leeds United. The Reds not only close on the top of the Premier League, but individually the players dominate the league stats.

Mohamed Salah's two penalty goals took his goal tally to 19 for the season, as he looks set to get yet another 20+ goals in the league. The Egyptian is followed by teammates Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, who are on 12 and 11 goals respectively. 

Having the top three in the top scorer table is not enough for Jurgen Klopp's men. They also are filling up the top three spots on the assist chart. It's the Egyptian King that once again is at the summit of the names, but this time alongside the man that plays behind him, Trent Alexander-Arnold, both on 10 assists.

Mohamed Salah Illian Meslier

Liverpool's left-back Andy Robertson takes third place, just one behind the other two on 9 assists. Other deserved mentions in the Premier League stats are Alisson Becker, who has 13 clean sheets, one behind Man City's Ederson. The three top scorers also make the top five players with most shots on target, with Salah 14 clear on 48 shots on target for the season so far.

The impressive stats this Liverpool team are putting up usually goes toward a Premier League title, whether that is the case again this year, we will see over the coming months. 

