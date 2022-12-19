Skip to main content
Liverpool December 2022 Fixture List & Schedule - Premier League & Carabao Cup

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool December 2022 Fixture List & Schedule - Premier League & Carabao Cup

Domestic football is about to return after the 2022 World Cup and we can bring you details of all of Liverpool's fixtures in December.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Liverpool can kick start their season when domestic football returns later this week after an enthralling end to the 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have disappointed in the Premier League so far this season with a string of inconsistent performances not helped by an injury crisis that swept through the club.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Arthur Melo are all still sidelined but it looks as though the seven players that represented their nations in Qatar all returned with no injury major injury concerns.

The Reds will face a busy fixture list over the festive period and restart their campaign with a trip to the Etihad to face rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Round of 16, before Premier League action returns for Klopp and his team on Boxing Day with a tricky looking visit to Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool December Fixtures & Schedule

Thursday, 22nd December 2022

8:00pm     Manchester City v Liverpool (Carabao Cup)

Monday, 26th December 2022

5:30pm      Aston Villa v Liverpool (Premier League)

Friday, 30th December 2022

8:00pm      Liverpool v Leicester City (Premier League)

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Kylian Mbappe
News

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race (Top Scorers): Kylian Mbappe Wins With 8 Goals

By Justin Foster
Moises Caicedo
Match Coverage

‘Chelsea & Liverpool Interested In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo’ - Sky Sports Reporter

By Neil Andrew
Ismael Bennacer
News

Report: Liverpool To Meet Representatives Of Ismael Bennacer In Next Two Weeks, Reds Want 2-3 Midfielders

By Neil Andrew
Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

Watch: World Cup Final Highlights - Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 Pens), Messi & Mbappe Star In Remarkable Match

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
World Cup

Watch: Gonzalo Montiel Scores The Winning Penalty For Argentina As They Beat France In The World Cup Final

By Damon Carr
Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal Makes It 3-3 In World Cup Final Between France & Argentina

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
World Cup

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina In World Cup Final Extra-Time Against France

By Damon Carr
Messi Alvarez
Match Coverage

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina 3-2 Lead Against France In World Cup Final

By Neil Andrew