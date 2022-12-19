Liverpool December 2022 Fixture List & Schedule - Premier League & Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Liverpool can kick start their season when domestic football returns later this week after an enthralling end to the 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool have disappointed in the Premier League so far this season with a string of inconsistent performances not helped by an injury crisis that swept through the club.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Arthur Melo are all still sidelined but it looks as though the seven players that represented their nations in Qatar all returned with no injury major injury concerns.

The Reds will face a busy fixture list over the festive period and restart their campaign with a trip to the Etihad to face rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Round of 16, before Premier League action returns for Klopp and his team on Boxing Day with a tricky looking visit to Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Liverpool December Fixtures & Schedule

Thursday, 22nd December 2022

8:00pm Manchester City v Liverpool (Carabao Cup)

Monday, 26th December 2022

5:30pm Aston Villa v Liverpool (Premier League)

Friday, 30th December 2022

8:00pm Liverpool v Leicester City (Premier League)

