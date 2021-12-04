Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Liverpool December Fixture Schedule  - A Busy Month Of Premier League, Champions League And Carabao Cup Fixtures

Author:

After starting the month off in spectacular fashion by beating Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Wednesday, we take a look at the remaining fixtures in what is a very busy December for the Reds.

Two goals from Mohamed Salah and one apiece from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota fired the Reds to three points to keep them in touch at the top of the table with leaders Chelsea and second placed Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Player Everton

There was more positive injury news for Jurgen Klopp this week as Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to training.

He will need all of his squad fit to see them through a busy festive period that will see them in action in three competitions and here are the fixtures.

December Fixtures

1st December        Everton 1-4 Liverpool                               Premier League

4th December       Wolves v Liverpool                                    Premier League

7th December       Milan v Liverpool                                       UEFA Champions League

11th December      Liverpool v Aston Villa                              Premier League

16th December     Liverpool v Newcastle United                  Premier League

19th December     Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool               Premier League

22nd December    Liverpool v Leicester City                         Carabao Cup QF

26th December     Liverpool v Leeds United                          Premier League

28th December     Leicester City v Liverpool                         Premier League

