Liverpool December Fixture Schedule - A Busy Month Of Premier League, Champions League And Carabao Cup Fixtures
After starting the month off in spectacular fashion by beating Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Wednesday, we take a look at the remaining fixtures in what is a very busy December for the Reds.
Two goals from Mohamed Salah and one apiece from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota fired the Reds to three points to keep them in touch at the top of the table with leaders Chelsea and second placed Manchester City.
There was more positive injury news for Jurgen Klopp this week as Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to training.
He will need all of his squad fit to see them through a busy festive period that will see them in action in three competitions and here are the fixtures.
December Fixtures
1st December Everton 1-4 Liverpool Premier League
4th December Wolves v Liverpool Premier League
7th December Milan v Liverpool UEFA Champions League
11th December Liverpool v Aston Villa Premier League
16th December Liverpool v Newcastle United Premier League
19th December Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Premier League
22nd December Liverpool v Leicester City Carabao Cup QF
26th December Liverpool v Leeds United Premier League
28th December Leicester City v Liverpool Premier League
