Liverpool Defender Aims to End Career at Club

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has failed to make a single appearance this season with injuries ruling him out of the opening fixtures for Jurgen Klopp's side, however, the French international has set his sights on ending his career on Merseyside.

Konate signed for Liverpool last summer from German outfit RB Leipzig for a reported £36million and became an instant fan favourite since his arrival, the pacey centre-back has put in a string of dominating performances for the side, with many fans viewing the youngster as the long term heir to Virgil Van Djik.

Since his arrival, the defender has helped Liverpool to a domestic cup double last season winning both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup and was an unused substitute in the Community Shield victory against Manchester City this season.

Sitting down exclusively with Onze Mondial as per Sports Witness the 23-year-old revealed how much he is settling to life on Merseyside, commenting on the club's massive history, and the enormity of the loyal fanbase.

“Before I came, I did some research even if I already knew a lot. Now, I’m at Liverpool, and the truth is I don’t really see a bigger club. When you’re here, you have everything: a big clubs, a great history, always in line to win the Champions League, the Premier League and all the trophies with amazing fans.

The Frenchman then went on to talk about finishing his career on Merseyside, claiming the side is one of the 'top three' clubs in world football, and his ambition to remain at the top level with the side.

“I”m 23, and it’s a club in which I could finish my career. This club is among the top three in the world, but you also need to be good enough to finish your career here. (laughs)”

It is clear the affection the centre half has for the city, and the fans throughout his interview. The sheer size of Liverpool has clearly hit home for the defender, and setting sights on ending his career at the club at such a young age will be music to the Anfield faithful's ears, with many fans regarding the youngster as one of the best prospects in the world at the centre back position.

