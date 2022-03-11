Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Named Premier League Player Of The Month For February

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

The 30 year old has been in fine form this season after an injury hit last campaign establishing himself as a regular alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The retired Cameroon international helped Liverpool keep three clean sheets in four Premier League matches in February, a month where the Reds won all of their matches to stay in touch with leaders Manchester City.

It wasn't just in his own half that Matip was having an impact however as he set up Diogo Jota for his second goal in the 2-0 victory against Leicester City at Anfield early in the month.

He wasn't finished there though as he exchanged passes with Mohamed Salah to score a top-class goal in the 6-0 demolition of Leeds United.

The central defender becomes the third Liverpool player to win the award this season following Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

