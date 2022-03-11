Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Named Premier League Player Of The Month For February

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

The 30 year old has been in fine form this season after an injury hit last campaign establishing himself as a regular alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The retired Cameroon international helped Liverpool keep three clean sheets in four Premier League matches in February, a month where the Reds won all of their matches to stay in touch with leaders Manchester City.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

It wasn't just in his own half that Matip was having an impact however as he set up Diogo Jota for his second goal in the 2-0 victory against Leicester City at Anfield early in the month.

He wasn't finished there though as he exchanged passes with Mohamed Salah to score a top-class goal in the 6-0 demolition of Leeds United.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool, West Ham, Joel Matip

The central defender becomes the third Liverpool player to win the award this season following Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah 'Will' Listen To Offers From Real Madrid, PSG And Juventus If Liverpool Contract Isn't Right

By Damon Carr24 seconds ago
Fabinho
Quotes

‘Blimey, Is He Going to Do This?’ - Luis Diaz on His Reaction to Fabinho’s Panenka Against Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 minutes ago
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah goes past Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at Anfield, Liverpool.
Articles

'It'll Cost FSG More To Replace Him' - Fans React To Reports Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Talks Have Stalled

By Neil Andrew12 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Mohamed Salah Open To Leaving Liverpool To Join Jurgen Klopp's Premier League Rivals

By Matt Thielen17 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'Mo Expects This Club To Be Ambitious' - Jurgen Klopp Relaxed About Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Situation

By Neil Andrew45 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

No Player Is Bigger Than Liverpool: Mohamed Salah’s Contract Clash

By Julian Prahalathan1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Talks Break Down, Player Expects Improved Terms

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Amadou Onana
Transfers

Liverpool Said To Be Monitoring Development of Young LOSC Lille Ace Amadou Onana

By Sam Patterson1 hour ago