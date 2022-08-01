Skip to main content

Official: Liverpool Defender Signs New Contract

Liverpool have continued what has been a busy summer for the club by securing Liverpool FC Women’s captain Niamh Fahey on a new contract with the club.

The 34 year old led the team to glory last season as they won the Championship title securing a return to the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Republic of Ireland international, Fahey, has represented her country more than 100 times and speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, manager Matt Beard was keen to pay tribute to her leadership skills.

“Niamh was outstanding last year, a great leader on and off the pitch.

“Her performances last season, even in the big games, were fantastic. Her experience will be something we will need next season.

“She’s a great character, technically she’s a very gifted football player and a very, very good defender.”

It promises to be a very important season back in the Super League for the team and Fahey’s experience will be vital to help her teammates adjust when the action gets underway.

