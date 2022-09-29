Skip to main content
Liverpool Defender Returns To Full Training

Calvin Ramsay is finally in full training for Liverpool after his transfer from Aberdeen.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was boosted by the return to full training of new signing Calvin Ramsay on Thursday.

The Scotland under-21 international was pictured in training for the first time since his move from Aberdeen in the summer.

It has been a frustrating start to life for the 19-year-old at Anfield after an issue was picked up in his medical that meant he has been ruled out until now.

Ramsay is one of many players that has been missing over recent weeks with at one stage Liverpool missing 10 first-team players through injury.

The injury crisis that has swept through the club has coincided with a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool which has seen them take just nine points from their opening six matches and also saw them humiliated by Napoli in the Champions League.

With nine games scheduled in October, there is likely to be heavy rotation in the Liverpool squad and the return to fitness of Ramsay could mean that Trent Alexander-Arnold can be rested and is not overplayed.

It will be interesting to see when the England international is given a break whether Klopp puts his faith in Ramsay or opts for a more experienced option in either James Milner or Joe Gomez

