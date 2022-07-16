Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold On New Signing Darwin Nunez

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that once Liverpool's club record signing Darwin Nunez nets his first goal for the Reds, many more will follow.

Nunez has featured briefly in both of Jurgen Klopp's sides pre-season matches so far, against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, and has received some criticism about his performances.

But, Alexander-Arnold, along with the German, have been keen to make public their belief and backing of the new man.

As reported by This Is Anfield, speaking after the Reds 2-0 victory over Palace on Friday, the defender said: "He’s still kind of learning how we play, we’re learning how he plays, and soon enough we’ll get that connection.

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace IMAGO/ NurPhoto

"I’m sure we’ll be able to supply him with the ball to score goals. You can see he’s itching for that first goal, but I’m sure once it comes it will be like London buses - we’ll back him."

Alexander-Arnold has made a name for himself as one of the most gifted crossers of the ball in world football, which should provide plenty of opportunities for the 23-year-old striker next season.

Nunez netted 26 goals in Primeira Liga last term, and finished as the top scorer in the Portuguese league.

"Obviously out there today, playing with him, you know to start that No. 9 movement that he’s got, the runs that he makes, where he wants the ball," Alexander-Arnold added.

"It’s just about finding that connection and soon enough it’ll all be good for us."

