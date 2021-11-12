Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk To Meet With FIFA Chief Arsene Wenger To Discuss Biennial World Cup Proposal

Author:

For the last few months, Arsene Wenger's proposal for a World Cup every two years has been a hot topic. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been talking about the idea ahead of his meeting with the Frenchman.

Wenger who is FIFA chief of global football development is proposing a major Championships every summer in June.

This would mean having a World Cup and European Championships every two years.

Arsene Wenger

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, defender Van Dijk gave his thoughts to Dutch Outlet VI on the proposal and said he will be meeting the Frenchman with other senior players at Liverpool to discuss this.

Van Dijk On A Heavy Schedule

“After the season, in June, we will play four more Nations League matches. That's quite something.” 

“Of course we can't complain, but the full schedule can cause injuries. In England, we have discussions on this subject with the Professional Footballers Association."

"Soon there is a meeting scheduled of Liverpool players, including myself, with Arsene Wenger. That is about the plan to play a World Cup every two years."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Read More

“We as players give our opinion. When we senior players from Liverpool and other top English clubs do that, I think they have to listen.”

“The games are piling up. On the other hand, playing matches is the most fun there is."

“But we also have to look closely at the health and safety of the players. To the space and freedom between the end of a season and the start of a new season."

Van Dijk Gives His Verdict On Wenger's Proposal

Despite the fact the 30 year old admitted he won't get to play in many more World Cups, he admitted he doesn't agree with the idea.

“So that everyone can recover. I don't think it's a good idea, a World Cup every two years. Even more so because the World Cup must remain special."

“I think we should keep it as it is now. Even though I won't be able to experience many World Cups myself.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Arsene Wenger
News

Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk To Meet With FIFA Chief Arsene Wenger To Discuss Biennial World Cup Proposal

just now
Sadio Mane
News

Senegal Manager Aliou Cisse Provides Injury Update On Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane

1 hour ago
WWE Sheamus
Articles

WWE Superstar Sheamus Has 'Problem' With Ballon D'Or, Talks Liverpool's Salah, Manchester United's Ronaldo And Pokes Fun At Harry Maguire

10 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: International Results/Fixtures Including Liverpool Players - Sadio Mane Injured, Minamino Assist

10 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Breaking: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Injured On International Duty As Senegal Play Togo Away In A World Cup Qualifier

12 hours ago
Tom Clayton
Interviews

Liverpool Prospect Tom Clayton On Training With Andy Robertson And Virgil Van Dijk

13 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Articles

'Go Right Back Against Cristiano' - Michael Edwards Replacement Julian Ward Told To Mark Ronaldo

13 hours ago
World Cup
News

Official: Premier League Season 2022/23 Dates Confirmed Including Qatar World Cup Break

14 hours ago