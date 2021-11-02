Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk tops Premier League stat over Manchester City's Ruben Dias

    Author:

    Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has made a gradual return to his peak since his Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury against Everton last year.

    The defender has started every Premier League match this season after missing all but four top flight fixtures last campaign.

    Virgil van Dijk

    Van Dijk during warm-up

    And despite potentially not hitting his absolutely world class levels since returning, the Dutchman does come out on top on a very impressive stat, ahead of Manchester City duo.

    He's renowned for his range of passing - and by quite some margin, he leads others in the Premier League in terms of volume.

    Van Dijk sits elite on 678 passes, leaving Manchester City's Ruben Dias trailing behind on 656.

    Portuguese teammate Joao Cancelo is third on the list on 646, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Lewis Dunk completing the elite quintet on 634 and 612 respectively. 

    Van Dijk, despite this quality, had a row with Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines during the 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield.

    ‘So, there is never one explanation, you cannot now make a massive story of that because I said before we didn’t defend the half-spaces right. That’s the problem,' Jurgen Klopp explained.

    ‘When the guy on the ball is not under pressure, you cannot have a high last line, so then the last line drops in that moment and all of a sudden we put pressure on it and then they have to push up again.

    ‘So, these kind of things, we have clear rules, clear moments for when we do what. It’s not an easy one.

