Liverpool Defenders Return To Training Ahead Of Newcastle Clash

After a turbulent period for Liverpool with injuries, there were positive signs today that the situation may be easing.

It has been a poor start to the season for the Reds which has seen them take only five points from their opening four matches but they have not been helped by an early season injury crisis.

Klopp was without nine of his first-team squad through injury and Darwin Nunez through suspension for the 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday and needs players back fast as the frequency of Liverpool's fixtures increase.

Positive Injury News For Klopp

There was positive news today however with both Joel Matip and Calvin Ramsay pictured in first-team training.

Cameroon international Matip has been missing with a muscle injury since the opening day of the season but now appears ready to return after being pictured at the AXA Training Centre.

There was also a first training session for one of Liverpool's summer signings, right-back, Calvin Ramsay.

The 19-year-old was signed from Aberdeen in the summer for a fee of £4.41million but hasn't featured at all after an issue was picked up in his medical.

Both players are very important to Liverpool's depth in defence and their timely returns may mean that Nathaniel Phillips and Sepp van den Berg can now be loaned out or sold with the Anfield hierarchy safe in the knowledge they now have sufficient cover.

