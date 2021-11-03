Liverpool Director Of Football Michael Edwards 'Hot Candidate' For RB Leipzig

Liverpool's director of football Michael Edwards announced he was leaving the club at the end of this season in the summer, and is now the prime candidate for RB Leipzig's vacant role.

The Englishman has masterminded some of the greatest signings in Reds' recent history such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson - alongside recuperating large fees for Dominic Solanke, Jordon Ibe and Christian Benteke to name a few.

He previously worked in a scouting role - and has been linked with Liverpool since 2011 after working as a performance analyst with Portsmouth.

Michael Edwards in discussion with Jurgen Klopp @SIPA USA

It's probably one of the only signings fans can thank Damien Comolli for, and his association over the last decade has been a key component in Liverpool's success.

Therefore it comes as no surprise that RB Leipzig, a forward thinking club masterminded by the likes of Ralf Rangnick and the late Gerard Houllier, are interested in securing his services.

According to SportBild, he is a 'hot candidate' to take over in the German sides' sporting director vacancy.

They have allegedly ‘set their sights’ on Edwards, and he is ‘even expected’ to start in his new role as early as January.

Leipzig 'Head of Soccer' Oliver Mintzlaff has been searching for a candidate for a while and has now settled on Edwards, who is the ‘desired candidate’. Indeed, talks ‘became more concrete’ a few weeks ago.

The two worked on a deal for Naby Keita in 2018, and most recently crossed paths in the deal to bring new signing Ibrahima Konate to Anfield.

There is the possibility, however, that FSG and Jurgen Klopp could convince him to sign a new deal with the Reds - despite his desire to exit in the summer.

