Liverpool Draw Atletico Madrid In UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals While Manchester City Play Premier League Rival Chelsea In Simulated Champions League Draw

The Champions League quarter-final draw saw Liverpool draw Atletico Madrid while Chelsea and Manchester City look set to face each other after Sports Illustrated's simulated draw.

The Champions League is down to the final eight clubs.

Those still involved in the prestigious European competition are; Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Benfica, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp

Ahead of the quarter-final draw, City Xtra ran a simulation to see who will be paired in the upcoming round.

The simulation yielded some very interesting results with an all-English and an all-Spanish matchup being predicted.

Champions League Quarter-Final Draw

Anfield

To start, Bayern Munich was paired with Benfica in the simulation.

Bayern Munich currently sit in first place on the Bundesliga table while Benfica find themselves in third behind both Porto and Sporting.

Next, Liverpool's Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City were paired together in a repeat of the 2021 Champions League final.

While Liverpool will not be afraid of any team in the competition, Chelsea and Manchester City and two sides that Jurgen Klopp and co. will want to avoid.

Pep Guardiola Tuchel

Spanish giants Real Madrid were paired with fella La Liga side Villarreal CF. 

Real Madrid are in first place while Villarreal are outside of the top four in seventh place.

Last but not least, Liverpool were paired with Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool will be happy to avoid both Manchester City and Chelsea but this is no easy draw.

Atletico Madrid runs a very defensive side that can cause trouble for Liverpool's front three.

To watch the real Champions League quarter-final draw, click here.

