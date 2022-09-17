Liverpool Duo Harvey Elliot & Fabio Carvalho Nominated For Golden Boy Alongside Jude Bellingham

The golden boy nominations have been announced and it includes two Liverpool youngsters and one future Liverpool star.

The prestigious award which was made in 2003 has seen some of the best players in world football collect. Players such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland have all been winners of the award.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The standout players of the list are:

Pedri - Barcelona & Spain

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund & England

Fabio Carvalho - Liverpool & Portugal

Harvey Elliot - Liverpool & England

Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid & France

Gavi - Barcelona & Spain

Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund & Germany

Ansu Fati - Barcelona &

Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich & Holland

Here are the rest of the nominees.

Liverpool’s Havrvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho are joined by Jude Bellingham, who they may play alongside next season at club level. Karim Adeyemi, Pedri, Gavi, and Ryan Gravenberch have all had links with a move to Anfield over the last two years.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |