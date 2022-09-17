Skip to main content
Liverpool Duo Harvey Elliot & Fabio Carvalho Nominated For Golden Boy Alongside Jude Bellingham

Liverpool Duo Harvey Elliot & Fabio Carvalho Nominated For Golden Boy Alongside Jude Bellingham

Both Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho have been nominated for this years Golden Boy award.
The golden boy nominations have been announced and it includes two Liverpool youngsters and one future Liverpool star. 

The prestigious award which was made in 2003 has seen some of the best players in world football collect. Players such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland have all been winners of the award. 

The standout players of the list are:

Pedri - Barcelona & Spain

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund & England 

Fabio Carvalho - Liverpool & Portugal 

Harvey Elliot - Liverpool & England 

Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid & France 

Gavi - Barcelona & Spain

Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund & Germany 

Ansu Fati - Barcelona & 

Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich & Holland

Here are the rest of the nominees. 

Liverpool’s Havrvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho are joined by Jude Bellingham, who they may play alongside next season at club level. Karim Adeyemi, Pedri, Gavi, and Ryan Gravenberch have all had links with a move to Anfield over the last two years. 

