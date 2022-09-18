Skip to main content

Liverpool Duo Included In Final 40 For Golden Boy Award

Tuttosport will announce the winner of the ‘Golden Boy’ award in 2023, with the nominees list due to reduce from 40 to 20 next month.

In an uncertain start to the Premier League season for Liverpool Football Club, there are two shining stars that have provided hope and flair - at a time when there seemed none.

A few weeks ago, following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, I wrote the player ratings and described Harvey Elliott as the "only shining star" in a "poor performance". In the next game against Bournemouth, he scored one of Liverpool's nine goals at Anfield.

Liverpool Harvey Elliott
Fabio Carvalho also scored his debut goal for the club in that 9-0 rout of the Cherries, and then followed that up by scoring a 90+8th minute winner against Newcastle United the following week. It's fair to say both youngsters have impressed early on this season.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho Roberto Firmino

It means that they are both in the final 40 for the Golden Boy award, provided by Tuttosport. Previous winners of the award include Lionel Messi (2005), Sergio Aguero (2007), Raheem Sterling (2014), Kylian Mbappe (2017), Erling Haaland (2020). The current holder is the midfielder, Pedri from Barcelona - crowned in 2021.

There are a plethora of outstanding young players who are nominated for the 2022 award, including Jude Bellingham and Gavi, and it's therefore unlikely that either Liverpool man will come out as the winner - but the fact that they are nominated is a credit to their dedicated on-pitch performances.

