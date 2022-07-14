Liverpool Extend Standard Chartered Partnership To 2027

Liverpool football club have officially announced that they have extended their relationship with sponsors Standard Charted until 2027.

The five-year deal will take the international banking service to seventeen seasons at the club, with its first coming in July 2010.

This agreement also includes sponsorship of LFC Women, as they return to the top-flight league.

Jurgen Klopp featured in a video, whilst on tour in Singapore, on The Reds social media announcing the news on Thursday morning.

The new deal is reportedly worth more than £50 million a year. The existing one before is believed to have been £40 million a year, although the details are confidential. Therefore, it would be a £10 million a year increase.

Standard Chartered have been on a real ride with Liverpool from the initial lows of 2010 to the title-winning team of today. And that journey will definitely continue, for at least another half-decade.

According to reports, the club took careful attention to all their options before signing the deal - even considering a deal with a Bitcoin firm. However, now all speculation can be put to rest.

There have been twelve Liverpool strips featuring the sponsors so far. Which has been your favourite?

