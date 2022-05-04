Breaking: Liverpool Face Real Madrid In The Champions League Final

Liverpool will face Real Madrid on the 28th of May in the Champions League final after the Spanish side dramatically knocked out Manchester City 7-6 on aggregate.

Real Madrid set up a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool, in which the La Liga side came out victorious.

Pep Guardiola’s men took the lead in Spain and looked on course for their second straight European final. However, Real Madrid did what they did best, with Rodrigo scoring 2 late goals to send it to extra time.

Manchester City then did what they do best, bottle it. Ruben Dias have away a penalty, which Karim Benzema slotted away, sending his side to Paris.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will be seeking revenge, after seeing their star man getting injured early on and a goalkeeping error costing them the trophy.

Mohamed Salah stated yesterday that his dream would be to face Madrid once again and tonight that dream has come true.

Write it down in your diaries. May 28th, Stade de France, Paris. Liverpool versus Real Madrid. Champions League heritage. Is revenge on the cards?

