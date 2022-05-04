Skip to main content

Breaking: Liverpool Face Real Madrid In The Champions League Final

Liverpool will face Real Madrid on the 28th of May in the Champions League final after the Spanish side dramatically knocked out Manchester City 7-6 on aggregate. 

Real Madrid set up a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool, in which the La Liga side came out victorious.

Pep Guardiola’s men took the lead in Spain and looked on course for their second straight European final. However, Real Madrid did what they did best, with Rodrigo scoring 2 late goals to send it to extra time. 

Champions League Trophy

Manchester City then did what they do best, bottle it. Ruben Dias have away a penalty, which Karim Benzema slotted away, sending his side to Paris. 

Jurgen Klopp and his men will be seeking revenge, after seeing their star man getting injured early on and a goalkeeping error costing them the trophy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mohamed Salah stated yesterday that his dream would be to face Madrid once again and tonight that dream has come true. 

Write it down in your diaries. May 28th, Stade de France, Paris. Liverpool versus Real Madrid. Champions League heritage. Is revenge on the cards?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Naby Keita
Quotes

'He Has Earned It' - Former Player On Naby Keita Contract Situation At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Aurélien Tchouameni Breaks Silence On Possible Move To Either Liverpool Or Manchester United

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
James Milner
Quotes

'That Kind Of Cristiano Ronaldo Type' - Former Player On New Contract Offer For Liverpool Midfielder

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Champions League
Articles

A European Love Story: Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp Make It Three Champions League Finals In Five Years

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Liverpool Villarreal
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3 - 2 Villarreal | Five Things We Learned | UCL

By Stephen Smith3 hours ago
Ismaila Sarr
Transfers

Report: Price Revealed For Premier League Striker Who Is A Target For Liverpool & Newcastle United

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
Quotes

'Mo Is Sneaking In There Now' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On Competition For Assists At Liverpool With Robertson & Salah

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago